JACKSON MS: WJTV Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just after three a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Winter St.

Officials say a man was shot while walking down the block. The shooter is believed to have been traveling in a dark colored sedan.

The victim is listed in stable condition at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (601) 355- TIPS.