JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Jackson Police department is investigating a two-vehicle accident involving an officer.
The crash happened in the 4800 block of Watkins Drive.
According to police, the two vehicles collided head-on with each other just after 7:00 p.m.
Both the male officer and the woman driving the other car were taken to the hospital with with moderate, but non life-threatening injuries.
JPD investigating officer involved crash
