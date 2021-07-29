“An injustice”: Sen. Wicker tweets support for Mississippi Olympian who tested positive for COVID

TOKYO, JAPAN – JUNE 03: The Olympic Rings are displayed by the Odaiba Marine Park Olympic venue on June 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has stated that she is 100 percent certain that the Olympics will go ahead despite widespread public opposition as Japan grapples with a fourth wave of coronavirus. The Japanese organising committee also announced yesterday that around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers originally scheduled to help at the Games have withdrawn as concern continues to surround the country’s ability to hold a huge sporting event amid a global pandemic. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said it was “an injustice” that Sam Kendricks, who is a Mississippi competing at the Olympics, was shut out of the Games after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Sam Kendricks has been shut out of competing in the Tokyo Olympics after a positive COVID-19 test Thursday. It is almost certainly a false positive, as confirmed by a later test. This is an injustice,” said Wicker on Twitter. “These athletes work for too many years and make too many sacrifices to be subjected to unfair, inflexible protocols.”

Kendricks, who is a pole vaulter and went to Ole Miss, was a strong contender for gold in Tokyo. His dad posted on social media that his son had no symptoms but was informed while in Tokyo that he tested positive for the virus and was out of the Olympics. He has been placed in isolation at a hotel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.