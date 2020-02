JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Quarter Horse Youth Association in conjunction with the Dixie National Quarter Horse Show will be hosting the annual Equestrians with Disabilities show Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 4-5 at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center in Jackson.

The EWD is a horse show specifically for competitors with physical and/or cognitive challenges that enjoy the love of riding and showing horses. There will be competitors from Minnesota, Texas, Louisiana and of course Mississippi.