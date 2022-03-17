JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s first boutique kickboxing gym is getting knocked into shape at the old Juliep’s building.

Kevin Roberts is excited to see RockBox Fitness coming to life at what he believes is the perfect time.

“Basically, it’s a nightclub meets fight club. This gives you a chance to have fun and hear a lot of loud, thumpy music all day. I know we have a lot of frustration aroud here, so might as well have a little fun,” said Roberts.

The gym will offer personal training and group classes.

“We have drop in. We offer eight packs, where you can buy eight classes at a time. We also have unlimited package deals, where you become a member. We even have a paid-in-full, where you can do an entire year subscription, and you get a massive discount. You also get access to meal plans,” said Roberts.

Guests can expect to see a wide variety of classes, even if you don’t plan on kickboxing. Roberts said he’s excited to help people live healthier, more confident lives.

“We want people to feel as comfortable as possible. You got gyms, and there’s mirrors everywhere. Everyone is looking at you. We want you to feel comfortable, at home and at peace while you’re punching things,” said Roberts.

He said he expects the gym to kick off in June.