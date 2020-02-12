Focused on Fitness: Intuitive Exercise

(CBS) – January has come and gone, and for many Americans fitness goals are in full swing. This year, a different approach to working out is taking hold: intuitive exercise. It calls for you to forget the scale and trust your intuition.

When it comes to working out for Morgyne Martinez, each day feels a little different. “If it’s cold, you know, or like freezing cold, I’ll be inside more. So maybe it’s a stretch day,” she says, “So it really depends on how I’m feeling. Sometimes I’ll tune in and be like, ‘What does my body need today?'” Martinez decided to ditch the normal workout routine and instead take up intuitive exercise, listening to signals from her body to decide when, where, and how to work out. “I’m not trying to go for, you know, trying to lose x amount of pounds or x amount of calories burned,” she says, “More of self care rather than the outcome.”

Alissa Rumsey is a registered dietitian. CBS News correspondent Tom Hanson asked Rumsey: “Some people may say that their intuition tells them to never leave the couch. What do you say to those people?” Rumsey responded: “What I say to those people is that, you know, it’s both using your body knowledge as well as your brain knowledge. If you have hip pain and you’re like okay, I’m not really feeling like exercising today, but I know if I don’t do something my hip is gonna flare up and bother me. So let me do, you know, 10 minutes of some exercises.”

Rumsey says by ditching calorie counts and short-term weight loss goals her clients instead can focus on how they feel, which leads to long-term fitness that’s more sustainable. “More strength, more flexibility, better cardiovascular function, more energy, better sleep, but you’re doing so without it being a stress on your body.” Rumsey says.

Rumsey says who you follow on social media is important too. She says while fitness influencers can motivate people to get in shape, but they can also have a negative impact for some. If that’s the case, she recommends her clients to unfollow.

Martinez says intuitive exercise has helped her meet her fitness goals. “I feel better about myself. I don’t have that guilt. Really, just life in general is a little bit better,” she says. She believes intuitive exercise will help her stay healthy in the long run.