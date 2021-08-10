Focused on Fitness: Making healthy eating delicious for kids

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Getting kids to eat their fruits and veggies can be difficult. But there are ways to get them to eat healthier.

Mannsdale Upper Elementary School PE Coach Rolando Roman said a good way to make fun and delicious food is by making smoothies.

“One thing I love to do with my kids and here at our school is make smoothies,” said Roman, “We have smoothie parties!”

Roman said all you need is a blender, frozen fruits and veggies. He said from his experience, kids barely taste the vegetables.

“The berries overpower the flavor,” said Roman, “You can add blueberries, blackberries, strawberries. If you get them frozen they are at the ripest.”

Roman said healthy eating starts with the parents. If kids see their parents eating healthy, they are more likely to follow suit. It is vital that kids eat healthy because they are still growing.

“You will see a student come back after a year and they have grown three to four inches,” said Roman, “So they are developing. Their brain cells are developing. They are growing.”

Parents can also teach kids how to read nutrition labels and explain to them how too much sugar can affect mood and energy levels. Healthy eating on the other hand, can prevent kids from chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Nutritionists also recommend to stop forcing your kids to finish their food. This helps them learn how to listen to their bodies and prevents them from overeating when they are adults.