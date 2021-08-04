Focused on Fitness: Simple Leg Exercises

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 12 News morning team is focusing on healthy lifestyle tips this month as the summer comes to an end and everyone returns to a more normal routine. Today, Jacob Lanier is once again joined by wellness coordinator Adrianna Smith from Life of Mississippi.

When working out your body, it’s important not to forget your legs! Calf raises are a simple way to build muscle and strength in your lower legs. Keep your torso straight and lift up onto the ball of your feet, going up on the toes and then back down. Hold dumbbells in your hands to add extra weight.

You can also do this exercise while sitting, pushing down on your knees or adding a dumbbell onto your thighs. Keep the weigh pushing onto the ball of your feet, pushing up and down for one full minute. Smith recommends that everyone get at least thirty minutes of daily activities and exercise every day.