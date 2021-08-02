Focused on Fitness: Simple Shoulder Exercises

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Now that it’s August, kids are heading back to school and everyone is getting back into a fall routine. The 12 News morning team is focusing on healthy lifestyle tips as the summer comes to an end. This week, Jacob Lanier is joined by wellness coordinator Adrianna Smith from Life of Mississippi.

We’re going to start with our shoulder press. Grab your weights or a towel or resistance band and hold your arms out at field goal post position. Keep your arms at a ninety degree angle, then go straight up and straight back down. You should continue this repetition, however fast or slow you can handle, for one minute. However many reps you can get in a minute and you can increase or decrease your speed. You can also absolutely do this sitting in a chair.

Smith says that you should be doing these exercises one minute at a time, but you should try to get thirty minutes of active working out a day. That includes active walking or moving around.