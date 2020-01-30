New studio getting creative with specialized workouts

(CBS) – About 40% of U.S. adults are obese, according to the CDC. A study from the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association found that only 20% of Americans have fitness club memberships.

A new studio in California is getting creative with specialized workouts that offer significant health benefits. The treadmill-only class in Pasadena is helping participants take their running to the next level.

Misa Dugally is the co-founder of “STRIDE,” a start-up exercise studio with customers ranging from 10 to 90 years old. She says anybody can do it, “If we’re asking someone to push at a level 2, it’s an endurance pace. Everybody has a different endurance pace.”

For $28 per session, runners line up for a one-hour class. With the lights out and music blasting, everyone starts together. Each person in the room is running or walking at their own pace, which means nobody gets left behind in the workout.

Participants say – the class makes running easier.

Paul Casey is a runner. He says, “The road is a hard surface, and it took its toll on me, I had a major knee surgery, I had lost a large piece of cartilage after running 2 marathons in one year.

“STRIDE” uses specialized treadmills. They have a soft, curved surface. Dugally says, “these individual rubber-slats, that have all the shock-absorbing ability, very different then a belt on a treadmill.” And a coach is standing by to correct mistakes.

Competitors Orangetheory and Equinox gyms offer treadmill classes at similar price points.

The average person can burn over 550 calories jogging for hour.