It’s easy to make a fitness resolution on New Year’s Eve; the challenge lies in putting it into practice and sticking with it for the long-term.

Although New Year’s Eve is a great opportunity to make a fitness resolution, we often have a hard time living up to the goal we’ve set. According to a recent study, 60 per cent of people give up on their resolution by February. By March, a whopping 80 per cent have thrown in the towel. The good news? Well, it's not to late start where you left off.