Holiday Travel Hacks from AAA

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Just in case you haven’t heard, Wednesday (11/27/19) is the busiest travel day of the year. You probably should have left already, but if you haven’t, there a few things to keep in mind. 12 News sat down with a veteran AAA agent as we Focus on the Holidays

Whether you’re heading to Grandma’s house or the Egg Bowl, you certainly won’t be alone out there. An estimated 3.5 million people will be hitting the road in Mississippi and surrounding states over the Thanksgiving weekend. That’s a 14 year high.

Page Goodrich, an International Travel Agent from AAA explains, “So, when the economy is good, jobs are plentiful, everybody has a real interest in travel, and this is the busiest travel time of the year.”

That’s means your trek through a major city could take 4 times as long!

Page runs down the list, “Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, to some degree Birmingham, Memphis, New Orleans.” We all know about packing our patience, but that can be hard for a kid to understand.

Page advises, “If you’re going to take children, which many families do drive, be sure you’ve got books, you’ve got entertainment, you’ve got water, you’ve got snacks, you’ve got things to keep them busy.”

Giving your car a quick once over is also a good idea.

Page advises, “Make sure your windshield wipers are working. Make sure your car lights are okay. Make sure your battery is charging. Make sure your tire pressure is good.” AAA is all about safety.

Page adds, “We recommend stopping every 100 miles or so just to be safe. I think that’s probably a good idea”

While you’re enjoying the long holiday weekend, The American Automobile Association is ready to work harder than ever.

Page concludes, “We anticipate probably 368,000 emergency road calls this year during this period of time, from Wednesday to Sunday.”

If you’re planning to fly this Thanksgiving, and nearly 4 and half million of us are, it’s a good idea to get the airport a couple of hours before you flight is scheduled to leave.



According to Triple A, the Top 4 Travel destinations for Thanksgiving, are Orlando, Florida, Anaheim, California, New York and Las Vegas.