VONI Los Angeles Cloud Haven “Beloved Bracelet” SELF DEFENSE KEYCHAINS – Fabulyss Boutique Helen Florals

With just a few days before Valentine’s Day, we’re giving you a list of a few items you probably didn’t know you’d need.

Cloud Haven Jewelry: If you’re a fan of lightweight unique statement pieces for your everyday fashion, Cloud Haven is a great choice! Not only do they have cute options for Valentine’s Day, but also you can rock during any holiday.

VONI Los Angeles: If you enjoy handbags, wallets, and cardholders that are stylish statement pieces created by Registered Nurse and owner Jevoni McAllister.

Fabulyss Boutique : The gift of protection for you and your friends has never been this stylish. These self-defense keychains have everything you could possibly think of to protect yourself, including an alarm. PRESS IT IF YOU DARE!

Helen Florals: Most people love flowers, but can you imagine a bouquet of 5ft tall roses!? Helen Florals is the first black-owned floral company of its kind and can ship anywhere.