PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The May 2023 $5 5K will benefit MagRidge BMX Track.

MagRidge BMX is a non-profit organization run by the parent/rider association. MagRidge BMX is located in Ridgeland and hosts practices on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and race events on Saturdays.

This month’s $5 5K will be on Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

The first 100 participants to check in on race day will receive free admission to the Mississippi Braves game that night.

RUNable hosts the $5 5K on a Thursday every month, April to September, and donates 100% of the money raised to a different local cause.