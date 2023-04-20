PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – RUNable will host its first $5 5K of 2023 on Thursday, April 20 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association Mississippi Chapter.

The event will be held at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Eventgoers are asked to park along Braves Boulevard. The event signs will be displayed to direct participants.

The start/finish line will be located in the North Parking Lot (behind the scoreboard). RunStrong will set up one water stop at the halfway/turnaround point.

Participants are asked to arrive by 6:00 p.m. to allow time to check-in, stretch, warm-up, and possibly win a door prize from Fleet Feet Jackson and the Mississippi Braves.

Leaders of RUNable encouraged participants to wear purple to support the cause.