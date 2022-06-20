PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – RUNable will host their fourth $5 5K of 2022 on Thursday, July 14 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The event will benefit the Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue.

Turtle Rescue is the only non-profit state-permitted turtle rescue facility in central Mississippi. Proceeds will go towards the important work CMTR does in the local community.

There is no registration required. Participants are only required to pay $5 to participate in the 5K.

The first 100 participants to check in on race day will receive free admission to the Mississippi Braves game that night, which will be against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Leaders will host $5 5K on the second or third Thursday of every month until September 2022.