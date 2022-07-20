PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – RUNable will host their fifth $5 5K of 2022 on Thursday, August 18 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The event will benefit the Jackson, MS Chapter of Team Red, White, and Blue (RWB).

Team RWB’s mission is to deliver virtual and local, consistent, and inclusive opportunities for veterans and the community to connect through physical and social activity.

There is no registration required. Participants are only required to pay $5 to participate in the 5K.

The first 100 participants to check in on race day will receive free admission to the Mississippi Braves game that night, which will be against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Leaders will host $5 5K events on the second or third Thursday of every month until September 2022.