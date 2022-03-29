PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – RUNable will host the first $5 5K of 2022 on Thursday, April 21. The event, which will be held at Trustmark Park in Pearl, will help benefit Mississippi Therapy Animals.

The run will start at 6:00 p.m. All proceeds raised will be donated to different local causes that provide therapy to animals in need.

There is no registration required. Participants are only required to pay $5 to participate in the 5K.

The first 100 participants to check in on race day will receive free admission to the Mississippi Braves game that night, which will be against the Chatanooga Lookouts.

Leaders will host $5 5K on the second or third Thursday of every month, April to September.