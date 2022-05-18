PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – RUNable will host their third $5 5K on Thursday, June 16 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The event will benefit the Stewpot Community Services in Jackson.

Stewpot is a local organization that provides food, clothing, shelter, and nurturing care to children, the elderly, the disabled, and the poor in the community. Proceeds will help support Stewpot.

There is no registration required. Participants are only required to pay $5 to participate in the 5K.

The first 100 participants to check in on race day will receive free admission to the Mississippi Braves game that night, which will be against the Birmingham Barons.

Leaders will host $5 5K on the second or third Thursday of every month, April to September 2022.