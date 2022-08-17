PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – RUNable will host their sixth and last $5 5K of 2022 on Thursday, September 15 at 6:00 p.m. at Trustmark Park. The event will benefit the local dog rescue organization, Cheshire Abbey.

The organization believes that the responsibility for an animal’s needs is in the hands of its owner. The responsibility of animals, without owners, is in the hands of people in the community. The organization works every day to do what they can, when they can, to help needy animals in the community.

There is no registration required. Participants are only required to pay $5 to participate in the 5K.

The first 100 participants to check in on race day will receive free admission to the Mississippi Braves game that night, which will be against the Montgomery Biscuits.

Leaders of $5 5K have hosted this event on the second and third Thursday of every month, from April to September.