Founder’s Day: How to donate to Mississippi Blood Services, Alzheimer’s Association

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV’s parent company, Nexstar, will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Thursday, June 17. In honor of the anniversary, employees at stations in the Nexstar Nation will participate in helping local community organizations across the country.

In Jackson, employees with WJTV 12 News will donate blood to Mississippi Blood Services on Thursday. The community is also encouraged to donate blood at local Mississippi Blood Services centers. The locations are listed below:

Mississippi Blood Services – Main Center (located at 115 Tree Street in Flowood) Phone: (601)981-3232, (888) 90-BLOOD or (888)902-5663 To schedule your appointment: (601)368-2673 Mon., Tues. & Fri. 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Wed. & Thurs. 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sat. 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Sun. Appointment Only

Mississippi Blood Services – Oxford (located at 2627 West Oxford Loop #C in Oxford) Phone: (662) 234-0363, (888) 90-BLOOD or (888)902-5663 To schedule your appointment: (601)368-2673 Mon. to Fri. 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WJTV 12 News will also participate in the $5 5K for the Alzheimer’s Association Mississippi Chapter on Thursday, June 17. The 5K will take place at Trustmark Park in Pearl at 6:00 p.m.

The funds from the event will be donated as part of the organization’s “The Longest Day” event, which helps fight to end Alzheimer’s. Click here if you would like to make a donation.