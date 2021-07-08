RUNable $5 5K to raise money for Gallant Hearts Guide Dog Center

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – RUNable will host at $5 5K for Gallant Hearts Guide Dog Center (GHGDC at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The 5K will start at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 8.

GHGDC is a non-profit organization in Madison with a mission of providing well-trained, healthy guide dogs to people who are blind. These dogs are provided, free of charge, to qualified people throughout Mississippi, the United States, and even as far away as Canada.

The route will be marked. There will be one water stop located about halfway through the 5K.

If you purchase a ticket for the 5K, you will also have a chance to get a ticket to the Mississippi Braves game on Thursday.