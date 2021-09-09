RUNable hosts $5 5K to raise money for Good Samaritan Center

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – RUNable is hosting its last $5 5K at Trustmark Park in Pearl starting at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. The first 100 racers to check in can enjoy the Mississippi Braves game for free.

All proceeds from the race will go to a local community organization. This month’s organization is the Good Samaritan Center, and their mission is to assist families and individuals in emergency situations.

Registration is not required and it’s family and pet friendly and for everyone. Every $5 5k is held on a Mississippi Braves home game. The Braves take on Montgomery Biscuits at 6:35 p.m.