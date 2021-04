JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Finding the perfect daycare or preschool for your child isn’t easy. And now, the pandemic has made it even more complicated. Many parents are struggling to navigate a child care system that’s on the verge of collapse. Know what you can do to give your child the best start.

The COVID crisis has put an enormous strain on moms and dads with jobs. In a recent report, 75 percent of working parents said they currently have a child at home while they work, and half who haven’t returned to work cite lack of child care as the reason.