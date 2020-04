JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Spring time is when every budding tree gets to be an individual for a short while, sprouting out in its own shade of olive, standing out from the crowd until the heat of late spring and early summer burns them all into a homogonous dark green that makes the river bank trees and the roadsides out in the country look like they are just one continuous plant that stretches for miles.

But while they are still in their individual state, another spring tree gets the jump by putting out its blooms first, waiting until later to bother with leafing up. The dogwood.