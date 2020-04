JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Have you ever kicked a fire ant mound and watched the ants right after? All of a sudden, they are everywhere going in every direction at once. This may just look like random activity to us, but there is a purpose. Rescue and repair. And protection, too. They will sing the fire out of you if you just stand there.

That reminds me of people right after a disaster, like the tornadoes that hit Easter Sunday. The rain hadn’t even let up before neighbors were out helping neighbors dig out.