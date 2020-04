JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Just like there’s a lot people on television who are working from home right now, the garden and home tour this month showcased by the Jackson Garden Club is only on television. All because of he same thing: the unprecedented quasi-quarantine imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle Pharr’s garden was part of the tour this year before the cancellation. But Michelle says she’s enjoyed he garden a lot more than usual. Again, all because of the same thing- the corona virus.