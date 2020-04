JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - I wondered exactly how much actual ‘learning’ would happen with ‘distant learning.’ Well, I’ve been reassured that the kids in Generation Z take this a lot more seriously than us Baby Boomers would have. I was doing a story in Michelle Pharr’s garden The other day. Her 9-year-old 3rd grader, Elle, was there. And I asked Elle how much different learning at home from learning at school.

"It’s really not that much different. It’s just, there’s more distractions. And you’re not just sitting by your friends. We have this thing called Google Classroom, and we just have a checklist for the week. And some things are due on the day you’re supposed to do them, like Monday, Tuesday and so on. And some things are just due at the end of the week. So, you have all week to do them," said Elle.