GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - We lose track of our heroes over time. For instance, the headstone of Holt Collier is located in Greenville. He was born a slave in 1846 and killed his first bear by the time he was 10 years old. The older generations of Greenville knew him well. But by the time we came along, I never heard him mentioned.

Much later when I was doing a story about President Teddy Roosevelt’s 1902 Delta bear hunt, I ran across Holt Collier.