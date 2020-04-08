Chalk Talk: Mississippians show off creative skills with chalk

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We’re featuring three pieces of artwork today in Chalk Talk.

One piece of art features three-year-old Micah Chatman from Hattiesburg. The art shows a crocodile.

The next piece of art features trains on a sidewalk. An anonymous sender tells us his little brother drew them.

Another piece of art was not created by the sender. Dana Nichols of Kosciusko said she got home from a grocery run the other day and saw a message in her driveway. It reads, ” You are loved.”

WJTV 12 News wants to see your chalk pictures! Send them to news@wjtv.com, and your pictures could appear on 12 News at 4:00 during the week!

