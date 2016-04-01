Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National
International
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
MHP responds to deadly crash on I-20 in Hinds County
Top Stories
Amid virus, White House warns Americans to avoid going out — even to grocery stores, if possible
Video
Top Stories
Student robotics team uses 3D printers to make face shields for healthcare workers
Video
Police respond to shooting at Berwood Apartments
Video
One-day COVID-19 testing in Clinton
Battelle hiring 2,300 decontamination techs to help sanitize N95 masks in coronavirus fight
Video
Politics
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
2020 presidential campaign continues, even during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Special election for House District 88 rescheduled due to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves
Video
MS House Democrats call on Gov. Reeves to ease burden on families caused by COVID-19
2020 Legislative Session will not reconvene on April 1
Video
Governor Reeves reschedules 2nd Congressional District runoff
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Mississippi Flooding
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
NFL Draft
M BRAVES
Pine Belt News
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Living Local
Black History Month
Cool Schools
Digital Digest
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Living Local Videos
The Mel Robbins Show
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
MS Most Wanted
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Veterans Voices
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Contests
BASKETBALL MADNESS BRACKET CHALLENGE
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
The VeryVera Show
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves
Coronavirus Information
Schools Closed due to Coronavirus
School Lunch Programs
What to Know About Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tests by State
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search
Trending Stories
Brookhaven man dies of COVID-19, family pleads for social distancing practice
Video
Amid virus, White House warns Americans to avoid going out — even to grocery stores, if possible
Video
Police respond to shooting at Berwood Apartments
Video
183 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,638 total cases with 43 deaths
Video
Police search for teen who claims she will spread coronavirus