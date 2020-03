JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Illiteracy is a problem that affects both children and adults in the U.S. According to the Literacy Project, about 45 million Americans can’t read above a fifth- grade level. So how can you break the cycle when it comes to your kids?

Researchers from Denmark studied 1,587 children between ages eight and nine. The parents of half of the students received four books that the kids could read and materials on how to help their children discuss what they’ve read. The strategies encouraged a growth mindset, which means the parents were encouraged to praise the child’s effort rather than their performance.