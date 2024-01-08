HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge in Hinds County provides a mentorship program that allows the youth to job shadow him once a week.

For the year 2024, he is hoping to bring more mentees on board.

Hinds County District 4 Justice Court Judge, Kenny Lewis says, it’s a great way to see the ins and outs of the legal system. He also wants to change this statistic: “Most of the crimes being committed are by juveniles today.”

Judge Lewis wants the younger generation to take away this message.

“You can be a part of the process of making the community a better place.”

Anyone interested in job shadowing Judge Lewis on Thursdays can contact him at 601- 212-2520.