JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Belhaven University alumnus and former football player is hoping to get more people comfortable with CPR training.

It was already planned for coaches and athletic staff at the university to go through CPR training this past week, but Damar Hamlin’s incident put into perspective how important CPR training is.

“Doing your hand placement, you’re looking at the nipples on the male. You want to place your hands in the middle of the chest. When you press, you’re going to want to press hard and fast and count out loud. It would be similar to this. You will do a rescue breath,” said Frederick Terry, a former football player at Belhaven University.

Terry has been teaching CPR classes for eight years now at schools and is encouraging the community to get in on the hands-on training.

“Thirty compressions and two breaths. You’re going to do that for a two-minute cycle, then you’re going to do a pulse check,” he said.

Terry has this message for parents, who he said have been reaching out to him in recent days concerning their young players.

“This was a very rare incident. This is not a norm for your kids. You don’t have to be concerned that your child is going to go through cardiac arrest while they’re playing football,” he said.

“There’s good to come from this. I think there’s a lot of good that’s come from this. This is another thing that will elevate the hard work that our athletic trainers do on a daily basis,” said Beth Vasant, Associate Director of Athletics at Belhaven University.

Terry also stressed the importance of acquiring an automated external defibrillator, or AED, if you have the opportunity. With the touch of a button, the machine tells you step-by-step what to do on a person in cardiac arrest.