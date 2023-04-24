CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – At Clinton Public Schools, students starting kindergarten can get exposed to computer science.

The course was available for primarily fifth graders until this school year, thanks to the push from the Mississippi Legislature to implement House Bill 633.

“Don’t let it run into the table or run into the wall. Once your code is built, you may go to your places in the room,” said Carly Pyron, a 4th grade computer science teacher at Eastside Elementary School.

Since the start of the school year, all grades at Clinton Public Schools get to learn the ins and outs of computer science. It’s Pyron’s first year teaching computer science at Eastside Elementary.

The course is new for her 4th graders, because Clinton Public Schools expanded the curriculum to every grade level for the 2023 school year.

“They’re kind of grouped based on their levels. Each of them has a role, so it doesn’t become mass chaos. They always know what’s expected of them, in their roles,” stated Pyron.

From exploring the basics of computer science and STEM, to learning how to design a program, students are put to the test. It can be challenging at times, but rewarding, nonetheless. Each week, the students come in for an hour lesson.

Next year, the school district plans to work to include more projects for their computer science class.

Pyron’s class has worked on a host of projects. Aside from working collaboratively to build a robot from start to finish, they recently designed their own toy, getting into the nitty gritty of software.