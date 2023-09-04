CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Owen Mazy picked up on the game of chess thanks to his grandpa.

The creative quest is just one of many offered at Clinton Public School District’s (CPSD) ACCENT program for gifted students, which is making strides.

From a game of chess, to assembling Snap Circuits, to exploring DNA and genetics, students such as Joshua Mraz particularly enjoy what they gain from the course.

“One reason why I like the Snap Circuits is because my grandfather and dad are electricians, and they taught me a bunch of stuff about electricity,” said Mraz.

Some students said the course helps them decide early on what they possibly want to do career-wise.

“There are many jobs you can take later on in life, so you need to prepare early on in college and decide what you want to do and practice it,” said fifth grader Callen Rose.

Tracy Freeman leads the gifted program at Eastside Elementary and said she loves challenging her students.

“They’re able to do different activities that challenge them a little bit different than the great education they’re receiving in the classroom,” Freeman said.

Students must test to qualify for the ACCENT program that’s offered for second through sixth grade.

Towards the end of this year, the ACCENT students at Eastside Elementary chose to design a paper rollercoaster to fulfill their physics component. The goal is to design a rollercoaster with the slowest time, and I think I speak for many of us thrill seekers when I say, I’m ready for this project to take flight.