RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Cougar Trooper Club in Rankin County has been designated to help military students transition through a new school, while navigating those relocation challenges.

Service members and their families are required by the military to move frequently. It’s a struggle that Jennifer Monk, a kindergarten teacher at Northwest Rankin Elementary, knows all too well.

“I know how it feels to be the new kids on the block and not knowing anybody,” she explained.

The school’s Cougar Trooper Program, which meets monthly, helps support military children. The club started four years ago when Monk said she saw the need.

“I had a student in my third grade class where we had both parents deployed. I though it would be a great way to have a club where we can combine all the military kids together and give each other support,” she said.

Monk grew up in a military family, and her husband has been in the service for 23 years.

“I’ve seen the kids growing up in this, having to move around to different communities. It kind of tugs on my heart a little bit. I just want to make sure we have a good community here where we can love and support them,” she stated.

In April, Northwest Rankin Elementary School was recognized as a Military Star School. This comes after Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) established the Military Star School Program in 2022.

Monk said the Cougar Trooper Program has doubled in size to about 25 students. She looks forward to expanding the program to include Northwest Rankin High’s JROTC.

The program’s meetings are on pause until school starts back up in August.