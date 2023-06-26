WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – High school students across the nation and Mississippi attended the Society of American Military Engineers summer camp, which was held in Warren County.

The competitive camp consists of rising juniors and seniors.

“It started out with a tour of the Vicksburg Military Park. We learned about how engineering was used to build the forts, bridges, control the cannons. That was really cool,” said Samantha Edwards, a junior camper.

Students can be sponsored for the week-long camp. They learn everything from electrical engineering to civil engineering to mechanical engineering.

“I’ve been into STEM since I was a little preschooler. I was always interested in things that could move on their own,” Edwards explained.

This year’s camp consisted of 36 students. They were divided into teams to learn the ins and outs of a career in STEM.

“When I first came here, I didn’t want to be anything besides an electrical engineer. Learning about the different types of engineers really opened my mind to different fields,” said James Msechu, a camper who traveled from California.

This is Msechu’s first time in the south. Being part of this rigorous experience has a deeper meaning for him.

“My dad was an engineer. He unfortunately passed away, so it’s a really great thing to be here and see other people and have role models. It’s a really big opportunity for me. I’m taking it very seriously. I’m really thankful for the people of Jackson and everybody here,” he said.

The campers were surprised with a visit by an Army Blackhawk helicopter.

Kate Staebell was a camper in 2013. Now, she’s a research physical scientists at the Coastal Hydraulics Lab in Vicksburg. She is among the dozens of volunteers and instructors who work to make the camp a success each year.

“Not everybody gets exposed to this many things in STEM,” she stated.

This year wrapped up the 20th anniversary of the Army’s summer camp in Warren County.