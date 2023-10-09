MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County students are calling it an “exciting” project for the school district.

“I’ve been waiting since middle school,” said Hannah Cole.

It’s been a long time coming for Germantown High School to have their own performing arts center. The school’s choir and band have been traveling to area schools such as Ridgeland High School to perform.

“I’m very excited about it. We’ve been waiting so long for it,” said DeReon Hughes.

While founding Director Justin Harvison says they are grateful to have a space provided to perform throughout the years at other area schools, he says it’s a big deal to have a space of their own on campus.

“To have a place where we can walk in and perform. That’s a big thing for our parents and students,” said Harvison.

The extensive $44-million dollar project includes 24 additional classrooms that will be located on the east side of campus.

Ryan Florreich is the Principal Architect with JBHM. “They’ve [Germantown High School] essentially had portable classrooms here since the school was built about 10 years ago because of the incredible growth and expansion of this area.”

Both JBHM Architecture and Andercorp construction company will carry out the plans.

The two-story, 1,200 seat performing arts center on campus will provide a space for the Germantown band program and choir to call home.

“It means a lot to me. I’ve been waiting for this since I student taught here,” said Jordan Langworthy, Director of Choral Music at Germantown High School. “To come back and see it come to fruition is huge.”

And what started off with 67 students in the Germantown band program has taken off. Harvison knows all too well since he was selected as the founding director in December of 2011.

“This is ultimately their band program. I just get to be a part of it,” Harvison said.

It’s a vision that’s become a reality thanks to all involved.

“I can just imagine our first performance in the new performing arts center from our band to our choir. It is just going to be amazing to see the smile on our students faces,” said Principal Cody Zumbro.

The classrooms will be competed first in July of 2024. Come November, the performing arts center will wrap up just in time for the holiday season.

“These jobs are marathons, not sprints so we have a long way to go,” said Florreich.