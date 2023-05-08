MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two eighth graders at Germantown Middle School recently took home a win at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

Future innovators, Patrick Liu and Walker Knight, took home the “Think Award” at the event.

“They worked hard. They’re determined. They have a passion for it,” said Kami Roberson, the robotics coach at Germantown Middle School in Madison.

The event is fast-paced and an exciting match that puts teams from across the world to the test.

Over the years, the robotics program at the middle school has grown to at least two dozen teams. The program not only teaches students teamwork and humility, but also time management and playing against the clock.

“We learned to add bases, base plates and bars on the bottom, so it’s stable,” said Liu.

There is a trial and error experiment with these robots.

“A lot of times, we’ll take inspiration from YouTube,” said Knight.

Liu and Knight said they’ve also taken inspiration from other teams at the competitions. The funding to get there is always needed.

“We’re looking for local sponsors and local businesses to realize the impact this has on students and their life and what they can take into the world,” said Roberson.

The team will continue to tinker and make modifications to their current winning robot for one more competition in the summer.

“We’re probably going to hold on to this robot just because of how important it was to us and how great of a year we had with it,” said Knight.