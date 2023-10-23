JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The ‘HBCU in L.A.’ internship program is coming to the Magnolia State.

Stacy Milner heads the program and says her goal is to create more diversity and inclusion in the workforce.

Coming from a small town in Dayton, Ohio, she ventured to Los Angeles to begin her career as a page at NBC right out of high school, and later Paramount.

Milner says she saw a lack of representation among students from Historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). She went on to launch the Los Angeles-based HBCU internship program- Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program (EICOP).

HBCU students who are selected will go through an immersive 8-10 week paid summer internship. Students will either be placed at internship programs in Los Angeles, Atlanta, or New York.

Milner along with a host of recruiters will be at Tougaloo College at the Bennie G. Thompson Auditorium on Oct. 31st. The event runs from 1pm-5pm.