HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County Central singers are taking their talents to Carnegie Hall.

Pierrdro Gallion, also known as “Mr. G” to his students, leads the choir program at the Holmes County School District. Just recently, the small county is being put on the map, recognized around the world for their musical talents.

Gallion is no stranger to the music world.

“I’ve been blessed throughout my career to take kids all over the world, even when I was serving at Jackson public schools, serving in choir there,” he said.

The Director of Choral Arts at the Holmes County School District leads this group of talented young musicians.

“Coming into choir, it was hard to find my passion. It was to find myself as a person,” said Destiny Hudson, the assistant alto section leader.

The competitive program is no easy feat.

“Really, I wasn’t going to come at first, but he brought me into it, and my sister and brother. My sister was the student director of last year’s class, and also the valedictorian,” said Nathan Lewis, a second tenor.

Showing that hard work, perseverance and dedication pay off. This year in April, these Holmes County Central singers are heading to the Big Apple to perform at one of the most prestigious music venues, Carnegie Hall. They need your help to raise at least half of their $50,000 campaign.

“I was stoked. I think I was just as excited as the kids were,” said Gallion.

“I was so excited. I’ve been waiting three years to go to Carnegie Hall,” said Katelynn King, a first soprano.

Three years since the pandemic stalled plans. Nevertheless, committing countless hours, the Holmes County Central singers have grown tremendously over the years for this moment on the big stage.

“I didn’t know how to feel honestly because I never thought with us being such a small county that we would be recognized as much,” said Lemmie Fiffer, an alto section leader.

“I just feel really relaxed because we worked really hard to get to this spot,” said Tamara Haynes, a soprano section leader.

Each singer that finishes the program receives scholarships to the college or university of their choice.

“The children of Holmes County are just as talented as any other students that I’ve worked with in the city, and they need the exposure. This is really more so about them,” said Gallion.

Gallion emphasizes that he does it for the students. The Holmes County Central singers will get the chance to show off their talents at the Mississippi Capitol on Thursday, February 2.