JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Joice Greer is proud to say she has been a counselor for more than a decade. Greer was a teacher with Jackson Public Schools (JPS) before she became a counselor with the district. She’s currently the sixth-grade counselor at Cardozo Middle School.

Greer said, she always wanted to be a counselor.

“I smile because I know I help children. I love supporting others, and I love pushing and encouraging people to be the best they can be,” said Greer.

Since she was little, Greer says, she was always looking for guidance. Her mother passed when she just two-years-old. Having that support was important to her.

“I was looking for support. Some type of guidance or some type of help to get through some different things such as peer relationships, social acceptance,” said Greer.

Malika Wilson is a school counselor at Lester Elementary School, and one of Greer’s mentees.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping others and talking with others about their problems and issues,” said Wilson. Back in 2011, Greer said she along with a few of her friends started a support group called ‘Counselors Lifeline.’

“It was just two of my friends that decided we needed to support each other and other counselors needed more help,” said Greer.

“The counseling profession and school counseling is a profession that is still here and still on the rise,” said Wilson. “It’s much needed for our children, K-12th grade to have that support system outside of academics.”