HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Murrah Junior Kristen Rhodes says when she got word of her perfect score on the PSAT, she was not shocked in the least bit.

“I was like, oh I got a perfect. Great! It didn’t register that it was this big, amazing thing at all,” said Rhodes.

Kristen is a member of the Jackson Middle College High School program, where students take some classes at Jackson State University (JSU).

“I’ve had to close some assignments because she was working so far ahead of me,” said Dr. Shirley Burnett, Interim Chair/Instructor of Mathematics in University College at JSU.

Her parents, Samuel and Cheleta Rhodes say, they make sure she knows to strive for her best.

As for Kristen, she’s grateful for the support she’s received over the years.

“I’m going to be a math teacher for high school,” she said. “When I think about people who really helped me get to where I was, immediately comes to my mind are all the math teachers I’ve had over the years.”

Kristen keeps herself busy. The model student is a JROTC Academic Team Captain and also helps with research at UMMC.