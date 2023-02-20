JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – At Mission First Early Learning Center in Jackson, students get to experience an interactive, up-close look at some of the inspirational figures before them with a display honoring Black History Month.

“The kids’ eyes light up when they see it,” said Natifracuria Straughter, Lead K-3 teacher.

It’s a deep dive honoring the pioneers in African American history from scientists to inventors and record-breaking athletes.

Straughter said, “It’s a beautiful thing to walk down the hall and see all of the Black History Month decorations. I think it’s very important for our younger students to see, ‘Hey, I can be great too.'”

And building on the idea that by bringing these significant stories to light, it tells these young minds that they too can make a lasting impact.

“I want to make a robot to clean up my room!”