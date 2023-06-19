JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students from the Jackson Public School District (JPS) had the chance to travel to Washington, D.C., for the National History Day Competition.

Meyrin Umanzor was among the select group of top students at Whitten Middle School whose documentary work earned them a spot in the competition.

“Being raised in Jackson, it conditioned me to be more like the people around me and not what people think as me as a stereotype based on my culture and race,” said Umanzor.

Students had the choice to choose a historical topic of interest.

“I said we can do various categories, an exhibit, a performance. They decided to do a documentary,” said Alexandria Drake, a tenth grade U.S. History teacher at JPS-Tougaloo Early College High School.

Students spent extensive research on the historical significance of Tougaloo College and its crucial role in the civil rights movement. The HBCU served as a safe haven for activists near and far who traveled to Mississippi to support social change.

“Tougaloo allowed their students to be involved in the movement without being disciplined without it,” said Kiersten Burk, a student.

Their “Masterminds Behind the Movement: How Tougaloo College Advanced Civil Rights in Mississippi” documentary reflects this year’s theme, “Frontiers in History.”

“To go back in time and be able to analyze properly why it happened and why it happened. It makes you feel good that they comprehend the magnitude of history,” said Royce Smith, an eighth grade Social Studies teacher at Whitten Middle School.

“We are very excited about the experience they’ve had and the research they’ve done to create these excellent projects,” said Ashley Molden, principal at JPS-Tougaloo Early College High School.

These Mississippi scholars are among thousands nationwide who competed in the national week-long contest from June 11-15th at the University of Maryland, College Park.

JPS-Tougaloo Early College High School students took home the Outstanding Entry Award for Mississippi.