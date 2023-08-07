JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) welcomed back students on Monday, August 7. They kickstarted the first day of school by entering a space that’s clean, bright and inviting.

At Key Elementary, volunteers were hard at work days before the first school day, sprucing up the school grounds.

“It’s a pretty day. I just wanted to come outside and paint and play in the dirt,” said Ashley Floyd with Friends of Jackson.

It’s hard not to notice the fresh coat of paint and spruced up entrances thanks to many helping hands. Key Elementary’s community partners included U.S. Silica, Friends of Jackson and WJTV 12 News.

District 4 Justice Court Judge Kenny Lewis and his wife, Vickie, also pitched in.

“These are the moments that matter. It’s what you do behind the scenes that matters,” said Lewis.

Inside, volunteers swept, helped set up classrooms and organized the uniform closet. Keisha Graham, a JPS parent, wanted to help ease the load off of staff and teachers.

“I have a daughter that attends school here, so it was a winner-winner,” said Graham.

Key Elementary Principal Elana Tate Truly enjoys the work she does.

“Preparation is required, so when the students walk in, we are on task, on time, on target for those scholars, making sure they are ready to learn,” Truly stated.

This year’s theme is “Setting the Stage for Success.” Key Elementary will welcome about 200 students for the 2023-24 school year.