MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The safety of students, teachers and staff is on the top of minds for many heading into the new school year.

Madison County School District is upping security measures with more boots-on-ground security, the completion of modified entrances, and additional staff to the district’s safety and security team.

“The lack of law enforcement officers in our schools was definitely something that was real big to our community,” said Wesley Quick, director of Student Affairs at Madison County Schools.

Archie Bennett leads the district’s safety team. He said it’s also important for parents to regularly monitor their student’s online activity. Authorities want to remind the community that if you see something, say something.

School leaders hope the added layer of protection helps put parents minds at ease when their child is at school.