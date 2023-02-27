MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Elementary’s mentoring program is one of several in the Madison County School District that’s providing seniors a chance to end their last year strong.

“I used to always say, ‘Can I get a mentor?'” said Jayden Manning, a senior at Germantown High School.

“Every time I saw someone have a mentor, I always wanted one. I was like, I want a mentor, too,” said Mary Leigh Williamson, a senior at Germantown High School.

It’s much more than just having an extra set of eyes on students’ homework. The mentor, or “bigs,” attend school functions of their mentees, or their “littles.”

“I came to her program the other day. I got to watch the third-grade program, which was really fun,” said Williamson.

“I was happy. I knew she was coming,” said Ally Jerone, a third grader.

For many of these high school seniors, they’ve come full circle.

“A lot of our mentors that sign up, we match them at their elementary school that they went to,” said Elizabeth Templeton, an instructor for Germantown Maverick Mentoring.

Seniors who choose to be in the mentoring program come twice a week, helping to be that positive role model. Templeton is one of the instructors.

“What I love about the program is that the seniors come in willing to do this. It’s not just the fact that they’re thinking about themselves, they’re thinking about others,” she said.

For seniors Williamson and Manning, it’s about giving back to their elementary school and being the mentor they always wanted.

“He’s someone who looks out for me. He always come when I need help,” said Timothy Holmes, a fourth grader.

“It’s made me a better person,” said Manning.

A rewarding experience for everyone involved as they revisit walking down these halls for years to come.

“I’ve loved it. It’s been such a good experience,” said Williamson.