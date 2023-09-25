MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A St. Joseph Catholic School teacher received the surprise and honor of a lifetime for his hard work.

Terry Cassreino was named the National Broadcast Adviser of the Year for 2023. This is the first time a Mississippi educator has been recognized for the JEA award.

“It’s more than just about me. It’s about my students who I teach and the work that they’ve done,” said Cassreino.

The Madison teacher’s journey started in print journalism. He made waves covering politics for the Sun Herald at the Mississippi State Capitol, dabbled in broadcast television, and eventually took over St. Joseph Catholic School’s journalism program in 2012.

Their weekly newscast, ‘Bruin News Now,’ airs every Friday on YouTube.

Senior Adriana Terrazas said she’s developed public speaking skills in Cassreino’s journalism class, which Cassreino said helps build students’ confidence in every aspect of their life.

His classroom operates as a newsroom. Students hit the ground running, enterprising their own stories, meeting deadlines, and conducting interviews.

“I feel very fortunate and blessed that the school recognizes the importance and significance of a strong student media program,” Cassreino said.

Cassreino was one of five high school journalism teachers honored by the Journalism Education Association (JEA).